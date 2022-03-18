Weekend Outlook March 18-20, 2022

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will host “Birding Boot Camp” Friday through Sunday (3/18-3/20). Beginners and experienced birders are invited to learn more about bird watching. You can attend one activity or stay for the entire weekend. Registration is required at (417) 847-3742.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive Friday (3/18) to honor former Springfield police officer, Aaron Pearson. Pearson was shot and injured in the line of duty in 2015 and needed 20 units of blood during an emergency surgery.

The Library Station will host Racing to Read Storytime for kids six and younger Friday morning (3/18) at 10.

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group and Dickerson Park Zoo will present “Crazy Critters on Spring Break” Friday morning (3/18) at 10 at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage. Registration is required.

Stop by the Springfield Conservation Nature Center Friday (3/18) from 10 to 3 to learn about amphibians. Find out more here.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present the virtual program, “Picking Plants for Difficult Yards” Friday morning (3/18) at 10. Registration is required.

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites kids three to six-years-old to Little Acorns Virtual Storytime Friday morning (3/18) at 10. Registration is required.

The C-Street St. Patrick’s Celebration & Punchcard Stroll 2022 continues Friday and Saturday (3/18-3/19).

The Christian County Library will present Virtual Family Storyime Friday morning (3/18) at 10.

STEAM Break continues Friday (3/18) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Discovery Center of Springfield. STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities will be available all day and are free with the cost of admission.

The Missouri State University beach volleyball team will face Missouri Baptist Friday (3/18) at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Volleyball Beach, 1198 State Highway NN in Ozark.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will present the Virtual Coffee Talk 4: The Women of the Boone Homestead Friday (3/18) at 12:30.

Eureka-Fiber in the Ozarks will be held Friday and Saturday (3/18-3/19) at the Eureka Springs Community Center. The fiber festival features classes on Friday and more than 21 regional vendors on Saturday.

STEAM Train is at the Library Station Friday afternoon (3/18) at 2 for kids in grades K-5.

The Missouri State University baseball team will host Southeast Missouri State Friday (3/17) at 3 p.m. at Hammons Field. Tickets are $3.

Friday (3/18) is the last day to take part in the Spring Break Scavenger Hunt at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is hosting the Saint Patrick’s Day 5K and 10K virtual race through March 27.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Friday (3/18) at 5:30 p.m., Saturday (3/19) at 1:45 and Sunday (3/20) at 3:15.

The Eureka Springs Rotary Club will hold a catfish dinner Friday (3/18) from 4 to 7. The cost for a two-piece dinner is $10, and a three-piece dinner is $15. That includes three hushpuppies, coleslaw and condiments. Proceeds go toward Rotary programs, including local scholarships.

The Moxie Cinema will show “Dune” Friday (3/18) at 5 and 8:30, Saturday (3/19) at 1:30, 4:45 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (3/20) at noon and 2:45.

Willard Parks will host a Father-Daughter Sock Hop Friday night (3/18) at 6 at the Willard Community Center.

Comedian Steve-O brings his The Bucket List Tour to the Gillioz Theatre Friday night (3/18) at 7.

A Community Dance Night is Friday night (3/18) at 7:30 at the Marshfield Community Center.

The Moxie Cinema present “Oscar Shorts: Documentary” Friday night (3/18) at 8, Saturday (3/19) at 4:15 and Sunday (3/20) at 3:15. y

A Story Walk is at the Springfield Botanical Gardens through March 28. Read “Cat’s Colors” by Jane Cabrera while you walk along a path in the park.

The Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Leprechaun 5k Fun Run Saturday morning (3/19) at 8 at the Dallas County Area YMCA.

The Shamrocks & Shenanigans 5K, Beer Mile and 15K is Saturday morning (3/20) in downtown Springfield.

Rescue One will host a Drive Thru Pet Vaccine Clinic Saturday (3/19) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Vaccines are $10 each, and microchipping is available for $20. Only cash payments will be accepted.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host its Spring Kick-Off Saturday (3/19) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 2144 E. Republic Rd.

Kids in grades K-8 are invited to a preview of an upcoming musical at the Landers Theatre Saturday morning (3/19) at 10. Springfield Little Theatre and the cast of “The Lightning Thief” will give a special preview performance.

The Springfield Orchid Society will host the Orchid Show and Sale Saturday and Sunday (3/19-3/20) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friends of the Garden will host a Garden Story Time Saturday morning (3/19) at 10 at the Springfield Botanical Center. The event includes a garden-themed story and a craft or activity.

Adults are invited to the program, “Maker Space Orientation,” Saturday morning (3/19) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Learn about the equipment available in the library’s Maker Space.

Families with kids in grades K-5 are invited to go on a guided nature walk with the Springfield-Greene County Library and Republic Parks and Rec Saturday morning (3/19) at 10 at Brookline Park. Registration is required.

The Little Acorns program, “Frog and Toad” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (3/19) at 10 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The Community Garden Spring Work Day will be held Saturday morning (3/19) at 10 at the Larry Martin Memorial Community Garden in Rogersville, and volunteers are needed.

4 The Love of K9s will host a $20 Microchipping Clinic and adoption event Saturday (3/19) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at All About Dogs & Cats, 4560 S. Campbell.

“Neighboring 101,” for adults, will start at 10:30 Saturday morning (3/19) at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Learn how to connect with your neighbors and how neighboring can improve your community, health and quality of life. Registration is required.

“Racing to Read Storytime” will be held Saturday morning (3/19) at 10:30 for kids 3 to six-years-old at the Park Central Branch Library.

Friends of the Garden invites kids four to 12-years-old to Backpack Buddy Adventure Saturday morning (3/19) at 11 at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.

The 26th NIXPO Business Showcase will be held Saturday (3/19) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nixa High School.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Illinois State Saturday (3/19) at noon and 2:30 and Sunday (3/20) at noon at Killian Stadium in Springfield.

Learn the art of Japanese fish printing Saturday afternoon (3/19) at 1 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Registration is required.

The Missouri State baseball team will host Southeast Missouri State Saturday (3/19) at 2 at Hammons Field.

The Drury University baseball team will host Southern Indiana Saturday (3/19) at noon and 3 and Sunday (3/20) at noon at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.

A Garden Walk and Talk in the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park will start at 1 p.m. Saturday (3/19) for anyone 18 and older.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “Inspiring Success: Mariah Watkins and her Influence,” Saturday and Sunday afternoon (3/19-3/20) at 1.

The Library Center will present the program “Ozark Folk Magic: Plants, Prayers & Healing” for adults Saturday afternoon (3/19) at 2. The speaker is Brandon Weston, author of “Ozark Folk Magic.” Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday (3/19) at 2. The parade will go down Spring and Main Streets downtown.

The Drury University softball team will host Emporia State Saturday (3/19) at 2 and 4 at Thompson Field at Meador Park. drurypanthers.com/sports/softball/schedule

Adults are invited to make a zodiac-inspired lantern that projects stars in a dark room during “Craft Class: Zodiac in a Bottle” Saturday afternoon (3/19) at 3. Advance registration for materials is required.

The Moxie Cinema will show the 1988 film, “Akira,” Saturday night (3/19) at 8.

The Missouri State baseball team will host Southeast Missouri State Sunday (3/20) at 1 at Hammons Field.

The Drury University softball team will host Southwest Baptist Sunday (3/21) at noon and 2 at Thompson Field at Meador Park.

The Opera in the Ozarks Alumni Recital will be held Sunday afternoon (3/20) at 2:30 at The Auditorium, 36 N. Main in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Tickets are $20. http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com/events/details/opera-in-the-ozarks-alumni-recital-4529

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Gabe & Bill: The Quest of Great Importance!” Sunday night (3/20) at 6.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “Long Lost,” featuring porcelain sculptures by Linda Lopez, through Sunday (3/20).

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The History Museum on the Square, on Park Central Square in Springfield, is hosting the exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

Missouri State University’s Gerontology Club presents the 25th Annual Senior Art Exhibition at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts 4th and 5th floors through March 31.

