Weekend Outlook March 11-13, 2022

Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club presents The Great Elixer Mixer Friday night (3/11) at 7 at The Old Glass Place in Springfield. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias” through Sunday (3/13) at the Landers Theatre.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Series presents “Once Upon A Mattress” Friday through Sunday (3/11-3/13) at 237 S. Florence.

The Library Station will host Teen Craft Night for kids in grades 6-12 Friday night (3/11) at 6. They’ll craft and sew their own plushies. Materials will be provided.

The Moxie Cinema presents “Oscar Shorts: Animation” Friday (3/11) at 5 p.m., Saturday (3/12) at 5:15, Sunday (3/13) at 1:30 and March 14-17.

The Moxie Cinema presents “Oscar Shorts: Live Action” Friday night (3/11) at 5:30, Saturday (3/12) at 1:30, Sunday (3/13) at 4:15 and March 14, 15 and 17.

The Moxie Cinema presents “Oscar Shorts: Documentaries” Friday night (3/11) at 7:15, Saturday (3/12) at 2 and 6:45, Sunday (3/13) at 1 and March 14-17.

The Moxie Cinema is showing “The Worst Person in the World” Friday night (3/11) at 8, Saturday (3/12) at 4 and 7:30 and Sunday (3/13) at 3:45.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will lead a hike at Prairie State Park in Mindenmines Saturday (3/12) at 10 a.m. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Library Station invites adults to build a whimsical book nook insert for their bookshelves Saturday afternoon (3/12) at 1. Registration is required at (417) 865-1340. Learn more here.

Carly Pearce brings The 29 Tour to the Gillioz Theatre Saturday night (3/12) at 8. $1 of every ticket sale goes to tornado relief efforts in Kentucky.

A Queen City Pub Crawl will be held Saturday (3/12). The cost is $15 for 11 venues.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host the Virtual Race Series St. Patrick’s Day 5K and 10K March 13-27. Proceeds benefit the Park Board’s scholarship fund.

A Story Walk is at the Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic, through March 28. Read “Cat’s Colors” by Jane Cabrera while you walk along a path in the park.

The program, “Women in George Washington Carver’s Life,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (3/12-3/13) at 1.

The History Museum on the Square, on Park Central Square in Springfield, is hosting the exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Library Center will host the Second Sunday Concert Sunday afternoon (3/13) at 2 for adults in the auditorium. The concert will feature the high-energy, acoustic bluegrass band, Chigger Creek Band.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

Dinosaur Discovery is at the Discovery Center of Springfield through Sunday (3/13

The exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” is at Meyer Library through March 11. The exhibit explores the activism of gays and lesbians in the decades before the Stonewall Riots.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “Long Lost,” featuring porcelain sculptures by Linda Lopez, through March 20.