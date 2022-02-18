Weekend Outlook February 18-21, 2022

The Great Backyard Bird Count is Friday through Monday (2/18-2/21), and the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center invites the public to take part.

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites kids three to six-years-old to a Little Acorns virtual storytime Friday morning (2/18) at 10. Registration is required.

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites kids three to six-years-old to the Little Acorns virtual program, Skunk Scurry, Friday morning (2/18) at 10:30. Registration is required.

The Missouri State Department of Art and Design will present a visiting artist talk with Leticia Bajuyo Friday morning (2/18) at 11:30. Registration is required for the Zoom session.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site will present the virtual program, Black History Month Coffee Talk, Friday (2/18) at 12:30. Park staff will discuss the ongoing research into the lives and experiences of individuals enslaved at the Boone Homestead.

The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs present “Marketing Your Book for Free or Cheap” Friday (2/18) at noon in person or online.

Charles McPherson, world renowned jazz musician and a Joplin native, will be in concert Friday and Saturday (2/18-2/19) in Joplin. Proceeds from a fundraiser performance Friday night at 7 at Joplin Empire Market will benefit the creation of a Black History Month mural featuring McPherson, Langston Hughes and other prominent Black artists who performed in Joplin or made an impact on the community. A free performance, The Journey Home, will be held Saturday night (2/19) at 7 at Central Christian Center. Strict COVID-19 prevention measures will be in place. Doors open at 6:30.

Cellist Hilary Glenn and pianist, Sun Min Kim, will present a concert Friday night (2/18) at 7:30 at Ellis Recital Hall on the Missouri State University campus. Masks are required.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Shout! The Mod Musical” through February 26 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield. It’s for ages 21 and older.

The Moxie Cinema is showing the films, “Jockey,” “Drive My Car” and “Belfast Friday, Saturday and Sunday (2/18-2/20). The 1998 film, “Buffalo 66,” will be shown Sunday and Monday (2/20-2/21) as part of the Essentials Series.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host an Owl Prowl and Evening Stroll Friday night (2/18) from 6 to 9. Registration for the indoor programs is full, but a waiting list is available. Anyone can walk the trails, which will be open and patrolled by volunteer naturalists. Take a flashlight.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will present the program, Fishing Skills: Introduction to Trout Fishing, Friday night (2/18) at 6. Registration is required.

Branson Regional Arts Council presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid through February 27 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

Mandibles, the fourth film of the 2022 Albertine Cinematheque Film Festival is available for viewing through Saturday (2/19). The viewing is presented by the MSU Modern and Classical Languages Department.

Blue Room Comedy Club presents Godfrey Friday and Saturday night (2/18-2/19) at 7 and 9:15.

The 40th Sertoma Chili Cook Off will be held Saturday (2/19) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center featuring local musicians. A High Stakes Poker Tournament will be held Friday night (2/18). Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

The Springfield Mo Bird And All Pet Fair is Saturday (2/19) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Friends of the Garden will host Garden Story Time for preschoolers and their families Saturday morning (2/19) at 10 at the Springfield Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Storytime Saturday Saturday morning (2/19) at 10 in the Studio Theatre, 237 S. Florence, for ages four to seven. Admission is $5.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, Native Plants: Planning Your Garden, Saturday morning (2/19) at 10. Registration is required.

Stop by the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday (2/19) to learn about owls.

The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs will host “Cook the Book—Arkansas Cooking Demo,” Saturday and Sunday (2/19-2/20) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about the history and preparation of regional fair from an expert on Arkansas food and foodways.

The Missouri State University women’s tennis team will host Kansas City Saturday afternoon (2/19) from 1 to 4 at Cooper Tennis Complex.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “George Washington Carver and Chemurgy,” Saturday and Sunday (2/19-2/20) at 1.

Nature Art: Nature Journaling will be held Saturday afternoon (2/19) at 2 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts presents Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical Saturday (2/19) at 2 and 7 and Sunday (2/20) at 2.

An Author Talk with Charlotte Johnson Cosby will be held Saturday afternoon (2/19) at 3:30 at the Historic Washington Avenue Baptist Church on the Drury campus. The talk is part of an African American Read-In program.

Melonlight Productions presents the play, “I Haunt You,” Saturday night (2/19) at 7 at the Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Ozark Festival Orchestra will present its Young Artists Concert Sunday afternoon (2/20) at 3 at the Monett High School Performing Arts Center.

Dinosaur Discovery is at the Discovery Center of Springfield through March 13.

The exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” is at Meyer Library through March 11. The exhibit explores the activism of gays and lesbians in the decades before the Stonewall Riots.

Post Art Library presents “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign” at the Joplin Public Library through February 28. The Smithsonian-created poster exhibition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “Long Lost,” featuring porcelain sculptures by Linda Lopez, through March 20.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “The Inferno of Dante: Etchings by Michael Mazur,” through Sunday (2/20).