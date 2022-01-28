Weekend Outlook January 28-30, 2022

Missouri State University’s Modern and Classical Languages Department invites the public to the virtual Albertine Cinematheque Film Festival—Les Choristes (The Chorus) Friday and Saturday (1/28-1/29).

MDC presents the virtual program, “Birds: An Evening with Raptors,” Friday night (1/28) at 7. Learn from area falconers about the sport and see falcons.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Full Monty” Friday (1/28) through February 13 at the Landers Theatre.

Comedian, actor, impressionist and SNL alum, Jay Pharoah, will be at the Blue Room Comedy Club for four shows this weekend. Shows are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (1/28-1/29).

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Native Plants: Winter Beauty,” Saturday morning (1/29) at 10. Registration is required.

Kids 12 to 17-years-old are invited to go on a guided hike at Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson with the Springfield Conservation Nature Center Saturday (1/29). Registration is required.

4 The Love of K9s will hold an adoption event Saturday (1/29) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at All About Dogs and Cats, 4560 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host “Discover Nature: Nature Trivia Afternoon” Saturday afternoon (1/29) at 1. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “George Washington Carver: Man of Great Faith,” Saturday and Sunday (1/29-1/30) at 1 p.m.

The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, Arkansas will present “Where the Story Breathes” Saturday (1/29) from 1 to 4. Learn how to make your story come alive on the page. The cost is $35, and all proceeds will benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

Ancient Mysteries Healing Arts Center will present the program, “Intro to Spirits and Paranormal Investigation,” Saturday afternoon (1/29) at 2 at the Library Center.

A Father Daughter Dance will be held Saturday night (1/29) at 7 at the OC in Ozark. Registration is required.

Krewe du Kork KaBRAret will be held Saturday night (1/29) at 6 at the Grand Central Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The wine tasting and dinner will benefit the Eureka Springs School of the Arts.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Evansville Saturday night (1/29) at 7 at JQH Arena.

Melonlight Productions presents the play, “I Haunt You,” Saturday night (1/29) at 7 at the Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Cellax Duo at Missouri State, made up of a saxophonist and cellist, will present a concert Saturday night (1/29) at 7:30 at Ellis Hall. They’ll be joined by a flutist and violinist for an eclectic recital of works for mixed chamber ensemble. Masks are required.

Country singer, Tracy Lawrence, will be in concert Saturday night (1/29) at 7:30 at the Eureka Springs Auditorium. Find out more here.

The Sierra Club-White River Group will host a South Creek Stream Cleanup Sunday afternoon (1/30) at 1:30. RSVPs are requested.

A recital featuring the Concerto/Aria finalists will be held Sunday afternoon (1/30) at 2 at Ellis Hall on the Missouri State University campus.

The After Hours Puppy Party! to benefit 4 The Love of K9s will be held Sunday night (1/30) at 7 at Pet Supplies Plus, 1717 W. Kearney in Springfield. The cost is $10.

Missouri State University is hosting the annual Juried Student Exhibition through February 11 in the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center, 326 N. Boonville in Springfield.

The Show Me Poetry Slam will be held Sunday night (1/30) at 7:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield.

Dinosaur Discovery is at the Discovery Center of Springfield through March 13.

The exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” is at Meyer Library through March 11. The exhibit explores the activism of gays and lesbians in the decades before the Stonewall Riots.

Post Art Library presents “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign” at the Joplin Public Library through February 28. The Smithsonian-created poster exhibition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “Long Lost,” featuring porcelain sculptures by Linda Lopez, through March 20.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “The Inferno of Dante: Etchings by Michael Mazur,” through March 20.

