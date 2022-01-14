Weekend Outlook January 14-16, 2022

The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library, 213 6th St. in Monett, will host Puppy Therapy! Friday afternoon (1/14) at 4. It’s a storytime complete with puppies.

The Missouri State Ice Hockey team will host the University of Colorado Friday night (1/14) at 7 and Saturday (1/15) at 5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

The 37th Bass Pro Tournament of Champions continues Friday and Saturday (1/14-1/15) at JQH Arena.

Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays each Friday night at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont.

The Library Station will host Teen Craft Night Friday night (1/14) at 6 for grades six to 12. Participants will create an interactive toy or robot that moves by harnessing the power of air.

Blue Room Comedy Club in Springfield presents Justin Smith in a Netflix taping Friday and Saturday night (1/14-1/15) at 7 and 9:30.

Springfield Recovery Community Center will host Open Mic Night Friday night (1/14) at 9.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host Eagle Days Saturday and Sunday (1/15-1/16). Dickerson Park Zoo will present a program with a live bald eagle every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 Sunday. Spotting scopes will be set up at the Lake Springfield Boathouse to watch for bald eagles in the wild. Registration is required.

A Fitness Expo will be held Saturday (1/15) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Rd. in Springfield.

The Library Station will host STEAM Train Saturday (1/15) from 2 to 4 for kids in grades one through five. Stop by for science, technology, engineering, art and math activities. Saturday’s activity will be a slime bar.

Post Art Library presents “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign” at the Joplin Public Library through February 28. The Smithsonian-created poster exhibition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.

Rescue One will host an adoption event Saturday (1/15) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema will host MOXIE FLIX: Singin’ in the Rain Saturday morning (1/15) at 10. MOXIE FLIX is a monthly series focusing on essential films for kids to see before they turn 13.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the program, “Encouraging the Next Generation,” Saturday and Sunday (1/15-1/16) at 1. Learn about Carver’s influence on his students at Tuskegee Institute and on his speaking tours at white colleges and universities.

The Hive Youth Outreach will host a spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser Saturday night (1/15) from 5 to 7 at 463 State Highway 76 in Cassville.

The Springfield Symphony presents Sentimental Sarabande Saturday night (1/15) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. A virtual viewing option is also available.

The opening night of the exhibit, “Just As I Am” by Randy Bacon, will be held Saturday night (1/15) from 6 to 8 at 209 W. Commercial, hosted by the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Aaron Lewis with the Frayed At Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour Sunday night (1/16) at 8:30.

