Weekend Outlook December 31, 2021-January 2, 2022

The Missouri State University Lady Bears will host Loyola Chicago Friday (12/31) at 2 p.m. at JQH Arena.

The Gillioz will host New Year’s Eve 2022 featuring the Mixtapes Friday night (12/31) at 10.

The New Year’s Eve Pride Bash, a fundraiser for JOMO PrideFest 2022, will be held Friday night (12/31) at 8 at Blackthorn Pizza & Pub in Joplin. A $15 cover includes a dance party, NYE Drag Ball, hors d’oeuvres, raffle tickets and more.

Friday (12/31) is the last day to view the exhibit, “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins, at the Joplin Public Library.

The Holiday Tree Trail is open at Mercy Park in Joplin FriWoday (12/31). Trees are decorated with lights at the park, 2800 S. Picher Ave.

Friends of the Garden is hosting Gardens Aglow from 5 to 8:30 Friday and Saturday (12/31-1/1) at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open Friday (1/31) from 5 to 11 p.m. at Finley River Park in Ozark.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will lead a First Day Hike at Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area Saturday (1/1) at 10 a.m. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will host a 2.5-mile First Day Hike Saturday morning (1/1) at 10. Registration is required.

A 2.4-mile First day Hike will start Saturday morning (1/1) at 11 at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton will hold a 1.5-mile First Day Hike Saturday (1/1). Registration is required.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park will hold a 2.5-mile First Day Hike Saturday morning (1/1) at 10. Registration is required.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host a two-mile First Day Bison Saunter Saturday (1/1) at 1 p.m. Registration is required.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will lead a three-mile First Day Hike Saturday (1/1) at 1 p.m. on Eagle’s Nest Trail. Registration is required.

Stockton State Park will host a First Day Hike Saturday morning (1/1) at 10. The hike is 1.75 miles, and registration is required. mostateparks.com/event/92366/first-day-hike

Table Rock State Park in Branson will lead a 2.9-mile First Day Hike Saturday morning (1/1) at 10. Registration is required.

Harry S. Truman State Park in Warsaw will hold a First Day Hike Saturday (1/1) at 1 p.m. Registration is required.

Branson’s Lights of Joy is open through Sunday (1/2) at 700 Expressway Lane. The cost is $20-$30 for single entry vehicles.

The Missouri State Lady Bears will host Valparaiso Sunday afternoon (1/2) at 1 at JQH Arena.