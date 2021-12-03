Weekend Outlook December 3-5, 2021

OTC Agriculture will hold a poinsettia sale Friday (12/3) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richwood Valley Campus, 3369 W. Jackson in Nixa. The plants are $10 each.

The Missouri State University Clayworks Student Organization is holding a pottery sale Friday (12/3) from 6 to 9 p.m. in the lobby of Brick City 3, 215 W. Mill in Springfield.

Missouri State University Art and Design students are holding a jewelry sale Friday (12/3) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the first floor hallway of Brick City 4, 215 W. Mill in Springfield.

OTC will host the $100 & Under Holiday Art Market during First Friday Art Walk Friday (12/3) from 5 to 8 in Information Commons Atrium. A VIP hour for faculty, staff and students will start at 4.

Learn about the respiratory therapy program at Ozarks Technical Community College during an information session Friday morning (12/3) at 10 in LCN 300 or via Zoom.

The Missouri Conservation Department will host a Little Acorns Virtual Storytime for kids three to six Friday morning (12/3) at 10. Registration is required.

Learn how to make holiday swags with items you can find in your backyard during a virtual MDC program Friday afternoon (12/3) at 1. Registration is required.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites the public to an Evening Stroll Friday night (12/3) from 6 to 9. The fireplace will be lit, hot chocolate will be served, and the gift shop will be open. The trails will be open and patrolled, so take a flashlight and a walking partner.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Conservation Families: Eagle Days & Other Conservation Success Stories,” Friday night (12/3) at 6. Registration is required.

The Missouri State Lady Bears basketball team will host William Jewell Friday night (12/3) at 7 at JQH Arena.

The Evangel University Music Department will present its 37th annual Christmas concert Friday night (12/3) at 7 in the Robert H. Spence Chapel. Doors will open at 6:15. Admission is a nonperishable food item or a monetary donation to benefit the Salvation Army.

MSU-West Plains will present “Winter Around the World,” Friday night (12/3) at 7 at the West Plains Civic Center Theater. Take a virtual trip around the world through storytelling and music.

The 2021 Toys for Tots Christmas Concert, featuring various artists, will be held Friday and Saturday (12/3-12/4) at 6:30 p.m. at the Barn Event Center, 10105 Highway 63 in West Plains. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a donation at the door.

The Willow Springs Arts Council and the Stars Foundation will present “Bells of Christmas with Handel’s Messiah,” featuring the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra, this weekend. A performance will be held Friday night (12/3) at 7 at the Star Theater in Willow Springs, and another performance will be held Sunday (12/5) at 5 p.m. at the Melba Theater in Houston.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella through Sunday (12/5) at the Landers Theatre.

Joplin Little Theatre presents “Six Who Were There” through Sunday (12/5) at 3009 W. First St. in Joplin.

Blue Room Comedy Club presents Greg Warren Friday and Saturday night (12/3-12/4) at 7 and 9:15.

Candy Cane Lane is open at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. through December 19. The drive-through light display features more than 10,000 lights.

Friends of the Garden is hosting Gardens Aglow Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 to 8:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield through January 1. The event will also be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays, December 22-23 and 29-30. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday (12/3-12/5).

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (12/3) from 6 to 10 at 19 downtown Springfield venues.

Nixa Parks and Recreation presents the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday night (12/3) at 6 at the X Center featuring a performance by CC Rhythm, crafts, snacks and Santa.

The City of Lebanon presents Christmas in the Park Friday night (12/3) from 5 to 8 at Boswell Park. The event will include horse-drawn hay rides, pictures with Santa, school choir performances, hot dogs and hot chocolate and light displays.

College of the Ozarks presents “The Play that Goes Wrong” Friday, Saturday and Sunday (12/3-12/5) at the C of O campus in Point Lookout.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a Women’s Hike at Little Sac Woods Saturday morning (12/4) at 9. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Learn about the free mobile gaming app, Agents of Discovery, at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin Saturday (12/4). Stop by between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. MDC is partnering with the gaming app to help the public explore natural areas around the state.

Willard Parks presents Christmas on the Frisco Saturday (12/4) in Willard. Crafts, cocoa, pictures and letters with Santa as well as a Vendor Showcase will start at noon at the Community Buidling. The Parade of Lights will start at 3 at 211 E. Jackson followed by a Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Missouri State University’s swimming and diving team will host Missouri Saturday (12/4) from noon to 3 at Hammons Student Center.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Brigham Young Saturday afternoon (12/4) at 3 at JQH Arena.

Drury University invites alumni families and staff and faculty and their families to Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning (12/4 at 8.

The Springfield MO Children’s Business Fair will be held at C-Street Market on Commercial Street in Springfield Saturday (12/4) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas at the Farmstead will be held Saturday (12/4) from 1 to 3 at the Gray/Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park in Springfield. Help decorate vintage ornaments and enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and carols.

OTC will host a tour of its Premier Flight Center and provide information about the school’s Fight Training Program Saturday (12/4) morning (12/4) at 11 at 5000 W. Kearney in Springfield.

The Opus 76 Quartet presents Bach-a-Bye Baby Saturday morning (12/4) at 10 at the Joplin Public Library. It’s a musical take on the classic tale, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

The 2021 Post Art Library Holiday Tea, featuring the Opus 76 Quartet, will be held Saturday afternoon (12/4) at 2.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host a Bison-tennial Hike Saturday (12/4) at 1. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Holiday Store for Kids, for infants to age 18, will be open Saturday (12/4) from 9 to 1:30 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, from 9 to 7 at the Library Center and 9 to 1:30 at the Library Station. Kids can buy gifts at prices ranging from 25 cents to $10.

Hometown Holiday Market Place is Saturday (12/4) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon. The event will feature a variety of booths with items for gift giving and decorating.

The Neosho Christmas Parade, “Songs of the Season,” will start Saturday night (12/4) at 5:30 in downtown Neosho.

The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be held Saturday afternoon (12/4) at 3 in Republic and will go down Hines Street to Main Street.

Christmas on Main Street will be held Saturday (12/4) from noon to 6 p.m. in Republic and will include games, hot cocoa, food trucks, vendors, a pie baking contest, gingerbread contest and more.

The Miracle on Center Street Christmas Parade will be held Saturday (12/4) at 1 in Rogersville.

The Sparta Christmas Parade is Saturday (12/4) at 5:30 p.m.

The Seymour Christmas Parade will start Saturday night (12/4) at 5:30 on the Seymour Square.

The Cassville Christmas Parade is Saturday (12/4) at 5 p.m.

The Joplin History and Mineral Museum will hold a Christmas Open House Saturday (12/4) from 2 to 4.

Saturday with Santa will be held Saturday morning (12/4) from 9 to noon at Crowder College in Cassville.

Christmas Village will be held Saturday (12/4) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hood United Methodist Church in Republic with crafts, games, cookies a live nativity and more.

Imagine 2021 is at the Gillioz Theatre Saturday night (12/4) at 7:30. Local musicians will present a musical tribute to John Lennon and The Beatles.

The Arc of the Ozarks will host “Christmas Extravaganza, a Holiday Party with a Tropical Flair!” Saturday night (12/4) at 5:30 at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. Proceeds will benefit Rivendale School for Autism and Learning Difficulties.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host “Astronomy: Wonders of the Night Sky” Saturday night (12/4) at 6. Learn about celestial navigation and the effects of light pollution and listen to star stories. There will also be an outside constellation tour. Reservations are required.

The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Christmas Parade, “The Light of Christmas,” Saturday night (12/4) at 5:30 in Bolivar.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open through December 31 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The drive-through light display is open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Branson’s Lights of Joy is open through January 2 at 700 Expressway Lane. The cost is $20-$30 for single entry vehicles.

The Holiday Tree Trail is open at Mercy Park in Joplin through December 31. Trees are decorated with lights at the park, 2800 S. Picher Ave.

The 67th Nixa Christmas Parade will be held Sunday (12/5) at 2. The theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

Branson’s Adoration Parade will be held Sunday (12/5) at 5 p.m. in downtown Branson.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Holiday Store for Kids, for infants to age 18, will be open Sunday (12/5) from 1 to 4 at the Library Center. Kids can buy gifts at prices ranging from 25 cents to $10.

The Gillioz Theatre Historic Tour will be held Sunday afternoon (12/5) at 2. The cost is $10.

The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Santa Train Sunday (12/5) from 1 to 3 at Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park.