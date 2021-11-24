Weekend Outlook November 25-28, 2021

The 7th Annual SingleMomzRock Gives Back Thanksgiving Outreach will be held Thursday night (11/25) from 5 to 7:30. Dinner for the area’s homeless will be served at the Victory Mission’s Men’s Shelter, 1610 N. Broadway in Springfield.

St. James Episcopal Church, 2645 E. Southern Hills Blvd., will host their Friendsgiving/Thanksgiving Thursday afternoon (11/25) at 1. Sign up is required by calling 417-881-3073, and guests are asked to take a side dish.

Unity of Springfield, 2214 E. Seminole, will host the Friendsgiving/Thanksgiving Potluck Thursday afternoon (11/25) at 2.

Open Hearts United Methodist Church will host the Bolivar Community Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday (11/25) at noon at the church, 105 N. Division in Bolivar. Reservations are required at 417-326-4885.

The Turkey Scamble 5k/10k Doggie 5k will be held Thursday morning (11/25) at 8:30 at 1530 W. Jackson St. in Ozark.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States will have a light display at its location at 3402 S. Jackson Ave. starting Thursday night (11/25). The nonprofit is hosting the 20th Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love Christmas Tree Lighting and Celebration beginning Thursday night. New video segments of the celebration will be released every Friday through Christmas at onecause.com/rmhjoplin.

The 27th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, is taking place through Sunday (11/28). Register to choose your own route and complete a 5K over the Thanksgiving weekend, alone or with friends and family.

Friends of the Garden will present Gardens Aglow Friday (11/26) through January 1 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden. The garden will be lit with more than 150,000 lights, and snacks and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children.

Feztival of Trees continues Friday through Sunday (11/26-11/28) R RHW Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets for $1 to try to win Christmas trees. The event also features a Crafter/Vendor Village and live entertainment.

The Christian County Library will host a Virtual Family Storytime Friday morning (11/26) at 10.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Friday (11/19) through December 5 at the Landers Theatre.

The Gillioz Theatre will show the film, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Friday night (11/26) at 7:30.

Blue Room Comedy Club presents comedian, Tom Thakkar, Friday and Saturday night (11/26-11/27) at 7 and 9:15.

The Springfield Lasers World Team Tennis will face the San Diego Aviators Friday night (11/26) at 8 and the Orange County Breakers Saturday (11/27) at 5 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all games are being played at Indian Wells in California, but they’re being broadcast on TV.

Small Business Weekend on C-Street is Friday through Sunday (11/26-11/28) on Commercial Street. It’s a chance to support local businesses.

The Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays Friday nights at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont. It’s a weekly free chess play for all skill levels and all ages.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host the 417 Craft Crawl Saturday (11/27) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Community Kitchen, a partner of Ozarks Food Harvest, will host the Fill a Trailer Food Drive Saturday (11/27) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Orscheln Farm & Home, 1055 US Highway 60 in Republic.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host Santa Parade Saturday morning (11/27) at 10. Follow along as Santa delivers special gifts to some of the animals in the Africa area, and have photos taken with Santa.

The Missouri State University Football Bears will face UT Martin in the FCS Playoff Saturday afternoon (11/27) at 3 at Plaster Stadium.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host “Discover Nature: Trail Trivia” Saturday (11/20) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the outdoor pavilion to pick up a question sheet, hike on the trail while answering questions and then return to the table for a prize.

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will host a guided hike along Lake Taneycomo Saturday morning (11/27) at 10. Go on a mile-long hike and get some fun facts about turkeys. Registration is required, and space is limited.

George Washington Carver National Monument will host a BARK Ranger program Saturday and Sunday morning (11/27-11/28) from 10 to noon. Take your leashed dog on a walk at the park, learn the BARK Ranger rules and have your pup sworn in as an official BARK Ranger.

The Christian County Ambulance District will host a Community CPR Class Saturday (11/27) at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Ozark Community Center for residents of the district.

The Downtown Aurora Christmas Tree and City Hall Lighting Ceremony will be held Saturday night (11/27) at 6:30 at Aurora City Hall.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open through December 31 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The drive-through light display is open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Branson’s Lights of Joy is open through January 2 at 700 Expressway Lane. The cost is $20-$30 for single entry vehicles.

