Weekend Outlook October 22-24, 2021

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host “Ghostly Glades—Guided Night Hikes” Friday night (10/22) from 6:30 to 9:30.

Storytime at Doling Park, for ages six and younger, will be held Friday morning (10/22) at 10 at Doling Park. Meet in the large pavilion behind the Family Center near the playground.

Missouri State University will present “Good Queen Fun” Friday night (10/22) at 7 in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom West. There’s also a virtual option for the drag show, which is part of MSU’s observance of LGBTQ+ Heritage Month.

The Halloween Monster Ball-Pride Edition will be held Friday night (10/22) at 6 at 510 S. Joplin Ave. in Joplin. The event includes a silent auction, costume contests, drag and more.

Stick-or-Treat will be held Friday (10/22) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday (10/23) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fremont Elementary, 2814 N. Fremont in Springfield. COVID-19 shots will be available, and there will be fall-themed activities for kids. Those who get a shot on those days will receive a $50 gift card and will be entered into a drawing to win $5000.

"Carrie the Musical," based on the Steven King novel, is at the Owen Theatre in downtown Branson through October 30.

Ozarks Lyric Opera presents Puccini’s “Turandot,” Friday night (10/22) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

Harvest Fest continues through Sunday (10/24) at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield with a pumpkin patch and corn maze.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical Jr.” through October 31 at the Landers Theatre.

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents “Much Ado About Nothing: A Play” Friday and Saturday (10/22-10/23) at 7:30 and Sunday (10/24) at 2:30 in the Craig Hall Coger Theatre.

The History Museum on the Square will offer Haunted History Walking/Bus Tours Fridays and Saturdays through October 30. Learn about Springfield’s history and some of the spooky stories connected with it.

The exhibit, “Standing Together,” by photographer, Randy Bacon, is at Drury’s Pool Art Center Gallery through October 29. It features life-sized, full length photographs of domestic violence survivors.

The exhibit, “Queer Space,” by Luke Blevins is at the Joplin Public Library October 10 through December 31.

Friends of the Garden presents Garden Story Time Saturday morning (10/23) at 10 for preschoolers. The event at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center includes a garden-themed story and a craft or activity.

Garden Walk and Talk will be held Saturday afternoon (10/23) at 1 in the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

George Washington Carver National Monument present “Agricultural School on Wheels,” Saturday and Sunday (10/23-10/24) at 1 p.m. Learn about the innovative solution to rural farm education that Carver helped design.

Woodsy Owl and the Sunbonnet Garden Club will host their annual art contest kickoff program virtually this year. The event is usually held at Bennet Spring State Park. Learn more about animals of the night with a Dickerson Park Zoo representative. The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday (10/23) on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host Harry Potter Yoga, for grades six to adult, Saturday morning (10/23) at 10:15 at the Ward Downtown YMCA. Registration is required.

Historical Haunts on the Homestead will be held Saturday night (10/23) from 6:30 to 9 at the Olive and Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove. Listen to ghost stories based on the writings of folklorist, Vance Randolph. And go on a candlelit tour of the Boone Family Cemetery and an African- American cemetery.

Missouri State University’s women’s soccer team will host Drake Saturday (10/23) at 1 p.m. at Allison South Stadium.

Houseplants How-To will start at 1 p.m. Saturday (10/23) at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library for adults. Learn how to harvest, propagate and display your houseplant cuttings and take part in a plant swap.

The Ozarks’ Coin Club Annual Coin & Stamp Show is Saturday (10/23) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (10/24) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the E-Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Taste of SoMO 2021 will be held Saturday (10/23) on Park Central Square. Admission is free, and a sheet of 10 tasting tickets is $10. The event includes food, drinks and live music.

The Ozarks Maker Faire will be held Saturday (10/23) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The event is a venue for makers to share hobbies, experiments and projects.

The program, “Fishing Skills: Fish, Fillets and Fun,” will be held Saturday (10/23) at 9 a.m. and noon at the Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr. in Joplin. Discover the basics of family fishing. Registration is required.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will host a Fall Color Hike to view fall colors and learn tree identification Saturday afternoon (10/23) at 2. Registration is required.

Trey Kennedy brings his “Are You for Real?” tour to the Gillioz Theatre Saturday night (10/23) at 7.

The Christian County Library’s Overdue Concert Series will feature Uke 66 Saturday night (10/23) at 6 at the Clever branch library. Take blankets, lawn chairs and snacks.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is celebrating 65 years with a sock hop Saturday night (10/23) at 6 at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield. e.givesmart.com/events/ntK/

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series will feature Auntie Em & the Tornados Sunday afternoon (10/24) at 2 at the Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is a suggested $10 donation to Friends of the Garden.

An Open House will be held Saturday afternoon (10/24) from 1:30 to 4:30 at the Gray-Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

The Essentials: International Horror Series at the Moxie continues with the film, [REC], Sunday and Monday night (10/24-10/25) at 7.