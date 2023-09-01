© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
These Ozarks Hills

Remembering the past to be thankful for the present

By Marideth Sisco
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
Image by Gabe Raggio from Pixabay

In this month's episode, Marideth tells a coming of age story with her time living on California's central coast. Here, she tried to make a go of playing folk music, supplemented by a paper route and her father's World War II insurance policy.

But, her return to the Ozarks initially left her with some hesitation. Click the Listen button to find out how she overcame her initial misgivings and realized that this region has everything she needs. Just without an ocean.

These Ozarks Hills
Marideth Sisco
Marideth is a Missouri storyteller, veteran journalist, teacher, author, musician and student of folklore focusing on stories relevant to Ozarks culture and history. Each month, she’s the voice behind "These Ozarks Hills.” Sisco spent 20 years as an investigative and environmental writer for the West Plains Quill and was well known for her gardening column, “Crosspatch,” on which her new book is based. Sisco was a music consultant and featured singer in the 2010 award-winning feature film “Winter's Bone.”
See stories by Marideth Sisco