Remembering the past to be thankful for the present

In this month's episode, Marideth tells a coming of age story with her time living on California's central coast. Here, she tried to make a go of playing folk music, supplemented by a paper route and her father's World War II insurance policy.

But, her return to the Ozarks initially left her with some hesitation. Click the Listen button to find out how she overcame her initial misgivings and realized that this region has everything she needs. Just without an ocean.