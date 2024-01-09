SoundCheck: Jimmy Rea's Confluence gets the creative juices flowing
Jimmy Rea will be on Studio Live Friday, January 12, 2024 from noon to 1. Be sure to catch him for an in-person concert at Studio Live Social Hour at Mother's Brewing Company from 6-8 pm that same night.
Singer/songwriter/producer Jimmy Rea was recently the recipient of a grant from New Music USA to record an album spanning generations of Ozarks musicians. The result is Jimmy Rea's Confluence, a collection of 12 songs featuring over 20 musicians from the area.