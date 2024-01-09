© 2024 KSMU Radio
SoundCheck: Jimmy Rea's Confluence gets the creative juices flowing

By Jessica Balisle
Published January 9, 2024 at 7:45 AM CST
Jimmy Rea will be on Studio Live Friday, January 12, 2024 from noon to 1. Be sure to catch him for an in-person concert at Studio Live Social Hour at Mother's Brewing Company from 6-8 pm that same night.

Singer/songwriter/producer Jimmy Rea was recently the recipient of a grant from New Music USA to record an album spanning generations of Ozarks musicians. The result is Jimmy Rea's Confluence, a collection of 12 songs featuring over 20 musicians from the area.

