Studio Live: How the Paper Moons got their timeless sound

By Jessica Balisle
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
The Paper Moons: Mike Williamson, Joe Dillstrom, and Corey Johnson

The Paper Moons will be on Studio Live on July 14, 2023. Bandmates Joe Dillstrom and Corey Johnson stopped by the station ahead of the show to talk about how the band got together and created their iconic style. Specializing in a vintage sound from the first part of the 20th century, the Paper Moons mix familiar standards with their own original works.

Be sure to listen to Studio Live Friday at noon on KSMU. Then join us at Mother's Brewing Company that evening from 6-8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.

Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
