Studio Live: How the Paper Moons got their timeless sound

The Paper Moons will be on Studio Live on July 14, 2023. Bandmates Joe Dillstrom and Corey Johnson stopped by the station ahead of the show to talk about how the band got together and created their iconic style. Specializing in a vintage sound from the first part of the 20th century, the Paper Moons mix familiar standards with their own original works.

Be sure to listen to Studio Live Friday at noon on KSMU. Then join us at Mother's Brewing Company that evening from 6-8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.