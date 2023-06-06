SoundCheck: Eddie Gumucio & the Electrics on families, friendships, and rock 'n' roll

On Friday, June 6, 2023, Eddie Gumucio and the Electrics will be at KSMU to bring us their unique blend of music and stories of comradery. Ahead of the show, the band stopped by the studio to talk about the way they have grown together as a band and as friends.

Made up of Eddie Gumucio (guitar/vocals), Josh Nimmo (guitar), Tim Datema (bass), and Ben Carroll (drums), the band formed its current line-up back in 2008, 15 years ago. They shared what it’s like to be in a band that long and how they and their families have grown with it.

Hear their conversation by clicking the Listen button above.

After Studio Live, catch the band at Mother's Brewing Company from 6-8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.

