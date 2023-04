During the COVID-19 shut-down, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Eric Howell began writing and recording his latest album, Hermit Kingdom. He sat down with KSMU's Jess Balisle to talk about the recording process and what it's been like getting back to normal life.

Howell will be on Studio Live Friday, April 14,2023 at noon on KSMU, followed by an in-person show at Mother's Brewing from 6-8 pm that same night.