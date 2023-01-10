SoundCheck: Finding beauty in his surroundings, Casey Callison leans into songwriting

For this month’s Studio Live, Casey Callison will share his music and songwriting. For this episode of SoundCheck, Callison reflects on what it means to him to be a songwriter and how his influences come from his surroundings.
Catch Studio Live at noon on Friday, January 13, 2023 here on KSMU. Then join Casey Callison for an in-person concert at our new Studio Live Social Hour location – Mother’s Brewing Company – from 6-8 pm that same night.
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.