This month's Studio Live will feature music alternative from Toxic Teeth. Made up of Kevin Tillery, Matt Lawhead, Danny Hoggatt, Colin Pearson and Jackson Lawhead, they will be on Studio Live Friday, December 9, 2022 at noon. The group will be at Tie & Timber Beer Co. that same night from 5 to 7 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.

Click the Listen link to hear the Toxic Teeth's take on what music alternative is and isn't.