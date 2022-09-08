© 2022 KSMU Radio
STEM Spots

STEM Spots: An expert stresses the unpredictability of infectious diseases

Published September 8, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
STEM Germ
STEM Spots is a collaboration between KSMU and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. David Cornelison, STEM Spots invites local experts to discuss advances, issues and theories in all matters of STEM. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Daniel Hoft, director of the St. Louis University Center for Vaccine Development, joins Dave Cornelison to discuss pandemics, public health and infectious disease.

