STEM Spots

STEM Spots: Check out how machine learning is changing the way businesses approach work

Published August 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT
STEM Spots is a collaboration between KSMU and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Material Science. Hosted by Dr. David Cornelison, STEM Spots invites local experts to discuss advances, issues and theories dealing with all matters of STEM. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode, Dr. Lawrence Yang, an associate professor of information technology and cyber security at Missouri State University, discusses the impact of machine learning on business.

