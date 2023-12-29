© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sense of Community

Choosing happiness – how a father’s positivity influenced his daughter, and got him through a life-changing accident

By Chris Drew
Published December 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST
Les Harris and Angie Presley
Storycorps
Les Harris and Angie Presley

Angie Presley and her father Les Harris discuss the accident that changed Les’s life forever at age 32, how his positivity helped him overcome, and how he passed that attitude to his daughter.

Les talks about working to recover from an accident that left him paraplegic. He talks about how important positivity was to taking life’s challenges with a grain of salt, and Angie remembers seeing him smile in the hospital. She says as a child she doesn’t “remember being sad.”

They say they celebrate the anniversary of the accident as Les’s lifeday, and Les says you can choose to wake up happy or grumpy, and he always chooses to wake up happy. His lesson in life: never give up.

Angie describes seeing the impact his positivity has on others, and how it has rubbed off on her, and they discuss the challenges ahead as Les ages.

Tags
Sense of Community StoryCorps Ozarks
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew