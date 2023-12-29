Choosing happiness – how a father’s positivity influenced his daughter, and got him through a life-changing accident

Les talks about working to recover from an accident that left him paraplegic. He talks about how important positivity was to taking life’s challenges with a grain of salt, and Angie remembers seeing him smile in the hospital. She says as a child she doesn’t “remember being sad.”

They say they celebrate the anniversary of the accident as Les’s lifeday, and Les says you can choose to wake up happy or grumpy, and he always chooses to wake up happy. His lesson in life: never give up.

Angie describes seeing the impact his positivity has on others, and how it has rubbed off on her, and they discuss the challenges ahead as Les ages.