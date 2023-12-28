The family tree – a granddaughter learns about her great-grandparents and her grandmother’s early life in Seymour, Missouri

Alice and her family moved to Seymour when she was five. She shares details and remembrances of growing up on the 500+ acre family farm where she says she had “free reign”. She says she was told later in life by a neighbor that they thought her family was the richest around, with a “refrigerator and a real couch instead of a day bed.”

Hayley probes for information on her great grandparents and Alice says her dad made “one real impression” on her, describing a moment summarizing her father’s character in this conversation centered on a granddaughter learning her family history.