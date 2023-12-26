'We pretend to be so tough on the outside' — Ozarks mental health advocates Liz Delany and Stephanie Appleby talk about facing depression
In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in April 2022, Springfield-area mental health advocates Liz Delany and Stephanie Appleby talk about living with major depression — and, in Delany's case, living with depression in the public eye as a well-known local commercial broadcasting personality.
With emotional vulnerability, Delany and Appleby share aspects of family history, faith and real-life experience as they cope with mental wellness challenges.
