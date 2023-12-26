© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
Sense of Community

'We pretend to be so tough on the outside' — Ozarks mental health advocates Liz Delany and Stephanie Appleby talk about facing depression

By Gregory Holman
Published December 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST
Advocates Stephanie Appleby and Liz Delany talked about overcoming mental wellness challenges when the StoryCorps mobile tour visited the Ozarks in April 2022.
Courtesy StoryCorps
Advocates Stephanie Appleby and Liz Delany talked about overcoming mental wellness challenges when the StoryCorps mobile tour visited the Ozarks in April 2022.

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in April 2022, Springfield-area mental health advocates Liz Delany and Stephanie Appleby talk about living with major depression — and, in Delany's case, living with depression in the public eye as a well-known local commercial broadcasting personality.

With emotional vulnerability, Delany and Appleby share aspects of family history, faith and real-life experience as they cope with mental wellness challenges.

You can play an excerpt of their StoryCorps interview by selecting the "Listen" button above.

Sense of Community StoryCorps Ozarksmental health
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman