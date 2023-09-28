Pandemic, social media and family recipes: How a rural food truck has found success in uncertain times

Francisco Morales was only 25-years-old when he took the risk of opening a food truck with his father, Francisco Senior. They had a small truck, a pop-up tent and family recipes.

The name for the food truck was inspired by their names, according to Morales. "The translation for Francisco in Spanish is Panchos, so that’s why the truck is called ‘Los Panchos,’ which means the Franciscos," he said.

Morales and his family are from Monett, where Los Panchos is parked today. After graduating high school, Morales said he never had an interest in owning a business "since, again, we came from a lower income family, so college wasn’t really in my head. After I graduated, I attended college for like a year and a half, and I had to pay for everything.”

Morales dropped out of a mechanic program after realizing he wasn’t that passionate about it anymore. He decided to work and save up money.

Pandemic Impact

Opening in July 2020 amidst a pandemic, Los Panchos has grown every year — at first to Morales’s surprise as he didn’t feel like he knew exactly what he was doing.

Morales said he “never had any background in business whatsoever, so — honestly — a lot of the stuff I did was get on YouTube and listen to anything from podcast, interviews or just people in general who have businesses.”

Morales said the idea for the food truck actually came from his father.

“So, I told him one day, ‘hey, is there something you want to open or do? That you need someone to lend money or go through the process of opening it or making it?’ And he said he wanted to have a taco truck or a food truck with Mexican food," said Morales.

Los Panchos' signature item the birria taco was the first in this area, according to Morales.

The birria taco, Los Panchos most popular item, has a red tortilla, shredded beef, onions, cilantro, cheese and is served with au jus. Photo by Meghan McKinney/KSMU

“Instead of a normal taco, with a tortilla, it’s going to be red, so a red tortilla. With cheese, slow-cooked shredded beef then top it off with cilantro, onions. And it comes with a little cup of broth that you dip the taco in, and it gives it more flavor," he said.

Morales said, surprisingly, the pandemic had a positive effect on them — because of the restrictions on dining in restaurants. He said Los Panchos’ social media presence on Facebook boosted business by improving customer service and speed.

“We started doing online orders, and I think that helped out a lot. So, they would message us, get an order in, pick it up and leave," he said.

A customer orders from Los Panchos food truck on Sept. 8, 2023. Photo by Meghan McKinney/KSMU

Morales said customers highly engage with Los Panchos' Facebook posts and giveaways. He also said there is a high level of support for his business from the community.

Inflation has forced them to raise prices, but he said he’s still content with what they charge for their food.

Personal Change

Morales enjoys overseeing his schedule and being his own boss. But his favorite thing about co-owning a business is working with his family.

“Our parents have given us as much as they could throughout their life. For me, working hard to get this to work and be successful every year gives me relief," he said. "In a way, it will make their life easier and it’s a way for me to give back for all the time and money that they’ve spent on us.”

Marlene Morales (left) takes customer orders as Francisco Sr. cooks tacos, and Francisco Jr prepares orders to-go. Photo by Meghan McKinney/KSMU

Opening Los Panchos came with sacrifices for Morales, such as 50 to 60-hour work weeks, less free time and a learning curve. However, he says opening the truck has changed him for the better.

“Before, people who had more resources when it came to money or education, I’m sure I felt maybe a little bit upset that it wasn’t fair or envy them in a way. I think throughout the whole experience, about a year in, I learned to stop thinking like that. It was more, 'okay, they have more, and no matter what the reason is, how can I get more? How can I get to their level?'” Morales said.

Knowing how to adapt is another lesson he’s learned over the past three years.

"There were a couple of times where I was kind of bummed out or we had bad days, and I was letting those take over. I was a little upset, devastated, sad, but I don’t think enough that it made me want to stop or give up on it," he said. "It goes back to what I said: I feel like anyone that does enough hard work, eventually, it’s going to work out.”

Morales has become closer to his community, he said, and he’s a talkative person now, whereas before he was quiet.

Morales has this advice for young people: It’s okay to not know your passion, but once you do, don't be afraid to take risks.

“You’re young. You have a lot of time. Even the age I’m at right now, 28, I still think I’m young. I still think I have a lot of time, and l have a lot of risks to take and experience to gain," said Morales.

As for the future, the Morales family eventually wants to open a restaurant and keep the food truck. Until then, they will continue to adapt, learn and sell tacos.

