Ozark: a historic riverside town shows small business a lot of love

A few weeks ago, I ventured into downtown Ozark's Courthouse Square to visit the Gentlemen Outlaw Barber Shop.

Holman: “Kix!

Nelson: “How are you sir?

Holman: “Gregory Holman with KSMU Radio."

Nelson: “Nice to meet you.”

Holman: “Nice to meet you!”

As part of my reporting for Sense of Community on small business people of the Ozarks, Nelson invited me to come learn about his shop. Late last month, the place had only been open a few days. After opening his first shop in Rogersville a few years ago, Ozark is Nelson’s second location.

“It’s classic barbershop, y’know, downtown, on the square," Nelson told me. "The Historic River District has done an amazing job with it over the last few years, raisin’ it up and buildin’ in up and makin’ it very nice. You walk out the front door here and it’s just beautiful, they keep it very well-maintained.”

As you’ll discover over the next two parts of KSMU’s Sense of Community, Nelson is just one small-business person among many — in a historic riverside town that holds them up with pride — and has for centuries.

“When this space became available, I immediately jumped on it," Kix says of the storefront where he recently opened up Outlaw Gentlemen.

While Nelson told me about desirable downtown real estate, Dr. Curtis Chesick stopped by. He’s one of Nelson’s customers. And he’s assistant superintendent for operations at the Ozark School District.

Dr. Chesick acknowledges that two decades ago, the town square in Ozark wasn’t yet the poppin’ place it is today.

“No," he said, "I started at Ozark in 2005, took an active role in the Chamber in 2007. There were a handful of businesses, the lofts were starting to kick off, and now, every shop is filled — and there’s probably waiting. Just the venues that we have here that attract people as well, it’s a whole different light.”

Since spring 2020, Census data show almost 6 percent population growth in the city of Ozark. That’s despite the pandemic. Chesick says student enrollment across Ozark’s eight school buildings grows five to six percent per year. In a town where the business community talks up investments in public education intended to connect students with local companies, he says the district is up 200 kids since last spring.

“We have two apartment complexes going in," Chesick said. "One is going to be about 800 units and one’s 400 units, and we know that that’s going to bring kids. So that brings businesses like this, y’know —”

I observed, “The school’s busier, the business community’s busier.”

“Absolutely,” Chesick answered.

Because they’re just 10 miles south of Springfield, small-and-medium entrepreneurs in Ozark may benefit from what economists call urban shadow effects or urban access effects.

These are basically two sides of the same coin, Charles Gascon with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis explains.

He says, “There’s been a decent amount of research that’s been done on what they call urban growth shadows, so basically the shadows of large metropolitan areas or midsize metropolitan areas. Those outlying areas just outside of those have grown very fast and part of the reason is they get the benefits of a small town, but you have an easier access to a large market where you can grow your business."

Gascon is careful to say that his comments reflect his own opinion as an economist, not one from the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank.

Locals often mention Ozark’s prime location on the U.S. 65 corridor. They say it helps make business connections. Here’s part of my interview with Arianna Russell, a millennial multi-entrepreneur from the area.

Holman: “Is this community — Ozark, Missouri — a good place for a small-business person?"

"Yes," Russell answered. "Yes I think it is. Because we are in-between Springfield and Branson, it gives us an edge I think, because we’re still rural, but we’re also close enough to both of those.”

The same day I met Kix Nelson, I got to meet Spencer Wade and his wife. Ahead of time, I’d heard about Spencer’s coffee shop on the Ozark Square, but as I was getting introduced to Tish Wade, I quickly learned GW Coffee is not the only business run by the family.

“Tish Wade, that’s my husband, Spencer Wade.”

Holman: “That’s your husband! So hence, we’ve got a husband-wife, like, pair of businesses in here. How long have you been — I’m sorry, it’s called Heart of —

Tish Wade: “Grace.”

Holman: “Heart of Grace. How long has Heart of Grace been here?

Gregory Holman/KSMU Heart of Grace Boutique and GW Coffee, owned by Tish Wade and her husband, Spencer Wade, are located on the west side of the Courthouse Square in Ozark, Mo. Photographed Aug. 29, 2023.

Tish Wade: “Three years, September.”

Earlier this year, Spencer’s coffee place moved into the back of Tish’s clothing store. 05

Spencer said the goal was “to accentuate her business. Cause I was mainly, I only did it, ‘cause I have another job."

Holman: “You have another job? What’s your other job?”

Spencer: “I do website and app design, and I do a lot of gaming and esports-related —"

Holman: “So that’s maybe this large screen here in your office, like, right behind the barista bar?"

Spencer: “Yep. So I do that in the mornings a little bit in my off time, but yeah, so I did it to help bring traffic into her boutique.”

Decorated with Christian art and quotes from holy scripture, the Wades’ businesses showcase a traditional, family-oriented culture that’s held in high honor in Ozark.

On the next part of Sense of Community, we’ll explore more of Ozark’s rich history — its links with business — and how that’s playing out in 2023.