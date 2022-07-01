© 2022 KSMU Radio
Sense of Community

What is was like experiencing the 'second pandemic,' a moment of of racial reckoning, from the Ozarks

Published July 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT
A'dja and Manuela
StoryCorps
A'dja Jones and Manuela Ngo Tonye Nyemeck

Missouri State University student athlete Manuela Ngo Tonye Nyemeck and MSU's director of student athlete development and community engagement A'dja Jones talk about racism in the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many lives, including teachers and students who had to move to online learning.

They had to adjust to a new mode of education and didn't get to interact with one another in person.

A'dja Jones, director of student athlete development and community engagement at Missouri State University, and MSU student athlete Manuela Ngo Tonye Nyemeck experienced that firsthand.

Soon after schools shut down, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in Minneapolis, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin who's since been convicted in Floyd's death.

Jones and Nyemeck discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and what Jones calls the "second pandemic"—the social and racial justice movement.

