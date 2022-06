Shawn Askinosie lost his father when he was 14 years old. He struggled with the grief from his loss for years, even as he and his longtime friend, Karen Scott, co-founded a grief center in Springfield.

Askinosie, who owns Askinosie Chcolate, talked with Scott about living with grief as part of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to the Ozarks.

