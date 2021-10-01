© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sense_of_Community_-_Alissa_Zhu_-_Derived_from_cfbrevard.org_.jpg
Sense of Community

KSMU's Jessica Balisle interviews her sister, Emily Gray, about moving back into their childhood home

Published October 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
Gray House Living Room
Steve Gray
/
Jessica and Emily Gray in the living room, 1990 vs 2021

Ahead of StoryCorps' National Day of Listening, KSMU Studio Live co-host Jess Balisle interviews her sister, Emily Gray, about moving back into their childhood home. Their parents, Steve and Suzy Gray, bought the house in 1986 and sold it to Emily earlier this year. You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Gray House Front
Steve Gray
The Gray House with Emily and Jessica, 1990 vs 2021
Gray House Back Porch
Steve Gray
Gray sisters Jessica and Emily on the back porch, 1990 vs 2021
Gray Girls
Steve Gray
Suzy, Jessica and Emily Gray in the kitchen, 1988 vs 2021
Jessica and Emily Gray in the kitchen
Steve Gray
Jessica and Emily Gray in the kitchen, 1988 vs 2021

Join KSMU all this week as other staff members and volunteers interview their loved ones as part of our Sense of Community Series.

StoryCorps is a public radio program that gives people of all backgrounds the opportunity to record meaningful conversations and archive the recordings at the Library of Congress. You can find out how to get started by clicking here.

Sense of Community
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. She co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. In 2006, she earned her BA in Applied Anthropology from Missouri State University. When she’s not at KSMU, Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle