KSMU's Jessica Balisle interviews her sister, Emily Gray, about moving back into their childhood home
Ahead of StoryCorps' National Day of Listening, KSMU Studio Live co-host Jess Balisle interviews her sister, Emily Gray, about moving back into their childhood home. Their parents, Steve and Suzy Gray, bought the house in 1986 and sold it to Emily earlier this year. You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.
Join KSMU all this week as other staff members and volunteers interview their loved ones as part of our Sense of Community Series.
StoryCorps is a public radio program that gives people of all backgrounds the opportunity to record meaningful conversations and archive the recordings at the Library of Congress. You can find out how to get started by clicking here.