KSMU's Michele Skalicky interviews her dad, Walter Boyts

Ahead of StoryCorps' National Day of Listening, KSMU's Morning Edition host and news producer, Michele Skalicky, interviews her father, Walter Boyts. He retired from CoxHealth in 2020 after more than 50 years there. You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Join KSMU all this week as other staff members and volunteers interview their loved ones as part of our Sense of Community Series.

StoryCorps is a public radio program that gives people of all backgrounds the opportunity to record meaningful conversations and archive the recordings at the Library of Congress. You can find out how to get started by clicking here.

