Journals Offer Glimpse Of An Ozarks Past

On a recent visit to the Christian County Library in Ozark, I met a woman who passed away in 1957. No, I didn’t have an encounter with a ghost — but I did meet the spirit of Miss Minnie Ranslow as a tan-colored book in the local history section caught my attention.

The book that I slid off the shelf was titled “The Journals of Miss Minnie Ranslow.” It’s filled with words that the namesake author wrote in the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s while living near the divide between Christian and Taney counties. Her words show a firsthand look at rural Ozarks life few remember today.

As I flipped through the pages, her words struck me deeply. It felt like I didn’t just read about what life was like, but instead saw it through her eyes.

She wrote about canning and farm work. Of neighbors who visited. Of the beauty of the Ozarks. Of the struggles that poverty brought. Of the sorrow of losing loved ones. And of general contentment with life.

Patty Washam is the person responsible for helping Miss Minnie’s journals live on. After all, Miss Minnie likely never expected those words to be read by anyone other than her. But after she died, the journals were saved by a neighbor, who happened to be a longtime friend of Patty’s. That’s how she even learned of the tattered tablets’ existence.

“She said you can take them home and read them," says Patty. "I did, and I said to my husband, ‘We have to do something with this.’

“I liked her so much and I thought, ‘Nobody knows about this.’”

Patty spent weeks transcribing the journals one at a time, and ultimately decided to publish them as a book.

“They’re written on old school tablets, and some of the pages are torn, some are missing, so it was kind of a puzzle, but it was a work of love.”

And it was personal for Patty, too. Now in her 80s, Patty grew up in Garrison and knew Miss Minnie.

"I basically remember going to her house and looking at her flowers. She had beautiful hollyhocks. I've always loved hollyhocks. And she was always really -- she had no children of her own, but she was always nice and friendly and showed us all the flowers and where she got them and all of that," says Patty. “My dad had the grocery store in Garrison and she used to come to the store. And my dad hauled her little cattle for her if she sold one at the sale barn or the place up at Springfield. And then my Uncle Henry bought the store and he did the same thing. He took her groceries; the neighbors just kind of helped out.”

Another person who knew Miss Minnie – and has long been good friends with Patty – is Chadwick historian Marie Day.

"As a historian, I think it’s great that people can look at this book and say, ‘Oh, this is the way they lived from the 1920s to the '50s or whatever,” says Marie. “I think she was very conscious about recording stuff. Because to her, her daily life was important. And we see now that it was."

Marie, also in her 80s, remembers seeing Miss Minnie when she was growing up — and recalls, as a child, thinking it was unusual that the older woman didn’t have any kids.

“Everybody had a lot of kids, and we had a lot of kids. So it was strange to know someone who didn’t have kids.”

As Miss Minnie's father, mother and brother passed away, Miss Minnie was left living alone for many years in the cabin they once shared.

"I think her sadness is the one thing - boy, you read that part where her brother was sick. I don't know if you've been there but it's just overwhelming. And that just had to have been horrible. Here she is, the last one in her family."

After Miss Minnie died, she joined her family in a Garrison cemetery near a stone that had all their names. That fact tied to something else Patty decided to do in light of the book. Using its profits, she bought and added a tombstone just for Miss Minnie.

“I was just trying to think: 'What could I do that she would be happy to have?' And I really think she would love to have her own tombstone.”

But the journals, too, tie to her legacy. What would she think about it?

"I don't know, but I think she'd love it. She was a very smart woman. She was very intelligent. In fact, I had to get the dictionary out a few times. And she read a lot, and wrote letters to people, so yeah, I think she would have been pleased."

And how would she want to be remembered?

"I think probably for her honesty, and that she could take care of herself," says Marie.

Want to learn more?

"The Journals of Miss Minne Ranslow," is available for purchase at the White River Valley Historical Society, the Branson Centennial Museum and on Amazon.