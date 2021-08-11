Second Wednesday of each month at 7:45 am

“Ozarks Alive: Time Capsule” is a monthly radio feature highlighting poignant people and places that showcase traditions and history from throughout the region. Kaitlyn McConnell, author, historian and creator of the website “Ozarks Alive,” produces the radio program, airing the second Wednesday of each month at 7:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Ozarks Alive is a web-based local history and culture preservation project. Begun in 2015 by McConnell, the site features articles about unique people and places throughout the region, as well as news that reflects changing times and the evolution of the Ozarks region.