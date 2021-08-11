Ozarks Alive: Time Capsule
Second Wednesday of each month at 7:45 am
“Ozarks Alive: Time Capsule” is a monthly radio feature highlighting poignant people and places that showcase traditions and history from throughout the region. Kaitlyn McConnell, author, historian and creator of the website “Ozarks Alive,” produces the radio program, airing the second Wednesday of each month at 7:45 a.m. on KSMU.
Ozarks Alive is a web-based local history and culture preservation project. Begun in 2015 by McConnell, the site features articles about unique people and places throughout the region, as well as news that reflects changing times and the evolution of the Ozarks region.
-
Ozarks Alive is a web-based local history and culture preservation project. Begun in 2015 by Kaitlyn McConnell, the site features articles about unique…
-
Kaitlyn McConnell is the founder of Ozarks Alive, a website that is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of local culture and history. To visit…
-
Kaitlyn McConnell is the founder of Ozarks Alive, a website that is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of local culture and history. To visit…
-
One ordinary day, nearly 50 years ago, wasn’t expected to result in a record album. Or the preservation of hundreds of Ozarks ballads and folk songs — let…
-
Kaitlyn McConnell is the founder of Ozarks Alive, a website that is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of local culture and history. To visit…
-
Kaitlyn McConnell is the founder of Ozarks Alive, a website that is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of local culture and history. To visit…
-
Kaitlyn McConnell is the founder of Ozarks Alive, a website that is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of local culture and history. To visit…
-
Kaitlyn McConnell is the founder of Ozarks Alive, a website that is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of local culture and history. To visit…
-
Kaitlyn McConnell is the founder of Ozarks Alive, a website that is dedicated to the preservation and documentation of local culture and history. To visit…
-
In this premiere of our new radio feature, “Ozarks Alive: Time Capsule,” author and historian Kaitlyn McConnell brings us the past, present and future of…