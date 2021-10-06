Morning Edition
Waking up is hard to do, but it’s easier with NPR’s Morning Edition. Hosts Renee Montagne and Steve Inskeep bring the day’s stories and news to radio listeners on the go. Morning Edition provides news in context, airs thoughtful ideas and commentary, and reviews important new music, books, and events in the arts. All with voices and sounds that invite listeners to experience the stories. Below, view the latest news from Morning Edition, or visit the program's website for a program rundown, among other content.
It's grabbed a lot of headlines, but the evidence on social media and teen mental health — including that Facebook and Instagram research — is far from a smoking gun.
Democrats and Republicans vow to work together to strengthen online child-privacy laws after Haugen testified about Instagram and Facebook dangers for young users. Facebook rejects her portrayal.
The researchers spent more than two years studying six dogs, and found they recognized the names of up to 100 toys. The study shows how much language dogs can absorb.
The online psychic claimed the man was cursed with bad luck by his ex. He paid her $5,000 to undo the curse, but says his relationship did not improve. Now he's
China invested heavily in a plan to rebuild Pakistan's infrastructure. It is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. But many projects have stalled because of corruption and COVID-19.
COVID-19 has killed 700,000 Americans and counting. To mark the solemn occasion, bells tolled at the Washington National Cathedral to honor those who have died.
Facebook whistleblower testifies on Capitol Hill. A broken pipeline off California's coast spewed crude into the ocean. A huge number of children were sexually abused in the French Catholic Church.
President Obama called for a greater focus on Asia to prepare for the challenges of the 21st century. A decade later, Obama's vice president, now President Biden, seems intent on making it happen.
When the Taliban seized power, hundreds of Afghan journalists fled. Those who stayed behind face threats by Taliban foot soldiers that the government says it doesn't have control over yet.
The Justice Department is reviewing an earlier decision not to prosecute two former FBI agents who allegedly lied about the investigation into disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.