20 years of Missouri State: How the state’s second largest university got its name

What’s in a name? No offense to Shakespeare, but frankly, it turns out quite a lot. That’s if your name is Southwest Missouri State University and you’re looking to drop the directional.

Next month, Missouri State University marks two milestones: Its 120th birthday and the 20th anniversary of its victory in the effort to change its name.

In his new book, “Becoming Missouri State: Conversations on the Great Name Change Battle,” Griffin interviews leaders such as Ken McClure, Matt Blunt, Norma Champion and Jim Baker about the undertaking.

Griffin says historic preservation motivated him to write the book. Some instrumental leaders have already passed away and current Missouri State undergrads weren’t even alive when the change happened.