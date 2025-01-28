© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
News
Missouri State Journal

Bears in Bolivia: After nearly a decade of effort, Missouri State graduate partnership takes root

By Emily Letterman
Published January 28, 2025 at 9:44 AM CST
International flags fly in the atrium of Strong Hall on the Springfield campus of Missouri State University.
Kevin White/Missouri State University
International flags fly in the atrium of Strong Hall on the Springfield campus of Missouri State University.

Dr. Jerry Masterson highlights the 17 new Bears at Universidad de Aquino Bolivia.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Last semester, 17 students at Bolivia’s Universidad de Aquino officially became Bears. The students are the first cohort in a Master of Professional Studies program, a collaboration between Missouri State University and the Bolivian university known by the acronym UDABOL.

Dr. Jerry Masterson, director of graduate interdisciplinary programs and partnerships at Missouri State, has worked for the nearly a decade to bring the program to life in South America. He has hurdled a government regime change, devaluation of currency and a global pandemic.

With 45 percent of their classes from UDABOL and 55 percent through Missouri State, this cohort will graduate full Bears with an MSU degree. 

Looking forward, Masterson says he already has a dozen students interested in the next cohort. 

Read the full transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal BoliviaMissouri State University graduate educationMissouri State University international programs
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
See stories by Emily Letterman