Bears in Bolivia: After nearly a decade of effort, Missouri State graduate partnership takes root

Last semester, 17 students at Bolivia’s Universidad de Aquino officially became Bears. The students are the first cohort in a Master of Professional Studies program, a collaboration between Missouri State University and the Bolivian university known by the acronym UDABOL.

Dr. Jerry Masterson, director of graduate interdisciplinary programs and partnerships at Missouri State, has worked for the nearly a decade to bring the program to life in South America. He has hurdled a government regime change, devaluation of currency and a global pandemic.

With 45 percent of their classes from UDABOL and 55 percent through Missouri State, this cohort will graduate full Bears with an MSU degree.

Looking forward, Masterson says he already has a dozen students interested in the next cohort.

