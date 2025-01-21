© 2025 KSMU Radio
Environment
Missouri State Journal

Birds are the focus of classes, programs at Missouri State University

By Kayla Guilbault
Published January 21, 2025 at 10:55 AM CST

An MSU professor talks about ways the university is working to educate young people about birds.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

The Biology Department at Missouri State University is fostering collaboration between students, faculty, local organizations and local birders.

Dr. Jay McEntee highlights the university’s efforts to study bird populations. Students engage with local bird diversity through field-based classes and the Missouri State Bird Club, a campus chapter of the National Audubon Society.

Missouri State’s involvement goes beyond research, with faculty and students contributing to community programs like the Green Leadership Academy for Diverse Ecosystems (GLADE).

Read the full transcript.

