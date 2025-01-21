Birds are the focus of classes, programs at Missouri State University

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Biology Department at Missouri State University is fostering collaboration between students, faculty, local organizations and local birders.

Dr. Jay McEntee highlights the university’s efforts to study bird populations. Students engage with local bird diversity through field-based classes and the Missouri State Bird Club, a campus chapter of the National Audubon Society.

Missouri State’s involvement goes beyond research, with faculty and students contributing to community programs like the Green Leadership Academy for Diverse Ecosystems (GLADE).

