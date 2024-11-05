White-nose syndrome continues to impact bat populations

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Missouri State Biologist Dr. Giorgia Auteri has always been interested in wildlife and nature.

Bats, specifically, caught her attention when she realized how many species of them exist. Bats also intrigued her because they are not easily seen or heard by humans.

Auteri started researching bats after she completed her bachelor’s degree in environmental management in 2010. That has continued over the years and in her current role as assistant professor of biology at Missouri State University.

She recently contributed to a research paper titled “Persist or Perish: Can Bats Threatened with Extinction Persist and Recover from White-nose Syndrome?” It was published in the September 2024 issue of Integrative and Comparative Biology.

Auteri shares more about bats and the threat they have been facing from white-nose syndrome.

Read the full audio transcript