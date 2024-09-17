© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
Environment
Missouri State Journal

Southwest Missouri Regional Water Conference will focus on current water issues and what's ahead

By Kayla Guilbault
Published September 17, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
A person sits at a computer desk with a bottle of water.
Jesse Scheve
A person sits at a computer desk with a bottle of water.

Roddy Rogers, executive director of Southwest Missouri Water, and Cody Brewington of the Small Business Development Center, discuss conference set for October 1.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

This year, the Southwest Missouri Regional Water Conference titled Think Water: Solutions will be held October 1 at the Darr Agricultural Center. The conference brings together regional municipalities and water providers to address water infrastructure and planning.

Roddy Rogers and Cody Brewington discuss ongoing efforts to secure water rights and build necessary infrastructure.

Read full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityDarr Agricultural CenterSWMO Waterefactory
Kayla Guilbault
Kayla Guilbault is the digital marketing coordinator for Missouri State University. She has a BS in Psychology from Drury University and nearly a decade of experience in marketing and communications. When she’s not working, she is a skater and serves as the Ad, Merch and Media Committee head for Springfield Roller Derby.<br/><br/><br/>
See stories by Kayla Guilbault