This month's Public Affairs Conference at Missouri State University will explore community and individualism

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Each year, Missouri State University hosts a Public Affairs Conference to shine a light on the university’s public affairs mission. Free and open to the public, this year's conference will take place Sept. 24-26 and offers a mix of in-person speakers and live virtual panels.

Sessions and topics will relate to the theme of “Between the One and the Many: Considering Community and Individualism.”

Professor Dr. John Schmalzbauer, who is the conference chair and current public affairs fellow, and Stacey Trewatha-Bach, public affairs coordinator, share more about the conference.

View the conference schedule

Read the full audio transcript

