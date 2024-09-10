This month's Public Affairs Conference at Missouri State University will explore community and individualism
Actress, entrepreneur and advocate, Brooke Shields, is the keynote speaker. NPR's Scott Tong will also speak at the conference.
Each year, Missouri State University hosts a Public Affairs Conference to shine a light on the university’s public affairs mission. Free and open to the public, this year's conference will take place Sept. 24-26 and offers a mix of in-person speakers and live virtual panels.
Sessions and topics will relate to the theme of “Between the One and the Many: Considering Community and Individualism.”
Professor Dr. John Schmalzbauer, who is the conference chair and current public affairs fellow, and Stacey Trewatha-Bach, public affairs coordinator, share more about the conference.