KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
Education
Missouri State Journal

This month's Public Affairs Conference at Missouri State University will explore community and individualism

By Emily Yeap
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
People walk by the Citizen Scholar statue on the Missouri State University campus.
Jesse Scheve
/
Missouri State University
People walk by the Citizen Scholar statue on the Missouri State University campus.

Actress, entrepreneur and advocate, Brooke Shields, is the keynote speaker. NPR's Scott Tong will also speak at the conference.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Each year, Missouri State University hosts a Public Affairs Conference to shine a light on the university’s public affairs mission. Free and open to the public, this year's conference will take place Sept. 24-26 and offers a mix of in-person speakers and live virtual panels.

Sessions and topics will relate to the theme of “Between the One and the Many: Considering Community and Individualism.”

Professor Dr. John Schmalzbauer, who is the conference chair and current public affairs fellow, and Stacey Trewatha-Bach, public affairs coordinator, share more about the conference.

View the conference schedule

Read the full audio transcript

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
