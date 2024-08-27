Are you addicted to social media? Here are some tips that can help

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

From endless scrolling to dopamine hits of likes and shares, social media has become a double-edged sword in our digital age. While it connects us like never before, it also has the power to consume us, impacting our mental health, productivity and sleep.

Dr. Rebecca Rast, assistant marketing professor at Missouri State University, discusses how to identify social media addiction and combat addiction side effects.

Read the full transcript