Education
Missouri State Journal

Are you addicted to social media? Here are some tips that can help

By Adair Seifert
Published August 27, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Close-up of hands holding a smartphone focused on texting with both thumbs.
Marjan Grabowski/Unsplash.com

A marketing expert discusses how to identify and combat social media addiction.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

From endless scrolling to dopamine hits of likes and shares, social media has become a double-edged sword in our digital age. While it connects us like never before, it also has the power to consume us, impacting our mental health, productivity and sleep.

Dr. Rebecca Rast, assistant marketing professor at Missouri State University, discusses how to identify social media addiction and combat addiction side effects.

Read the full transcript

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
