What are the lasting impacts of hosting the Olympics? A local hospitality professor weighs in

The2024 Summer Olympics have started and will run through Aug. 11.

The world’s greatest athletes have gathered in Paris, transforming the iconic City of Lights into the epicenter of global sports.

The Olympics aren’t just a chance for athletes to compete on a global scale, they're also the economic and social landscape of the hosting city.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, hospitality expert, Dr. Tina Liang, discussed the challenges the service industry faces during the Olympics.

Liang, who’s a professor in the School of Hospitality and Agriculture Leadership at Missouri State University, continues a discussion of the lasting effects of hosting the Olympics.

