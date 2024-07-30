© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

What are the lasting impacts of hosting the Olympics? A local hospitality professor weighs in

By Adair Seifert
Published July 30, 2024
A scenic view of the Eiffel Tower during sunset, with clear skies and silhouettes of people enjoying the view.
Fabien Maurin/Unsplash.com

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The2024 Summer Olympics have started and will run through Aug. 11.

The world’s greatest athletes have gathered in Paris, transforming the iconic City of Lights into the epicenter of global sports.

The Olympics aren’t just a chance for athletes to compete on a global scale, they're also the economic and social landscape of the hosting city.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, hospitality expert, Dr. Tina Liang, discussed the challenges the service industry faces during the Olympics.

Liang, who’s a professor in the School of Hospitality and Agriculture Leadership at Missouri State University, continues a discussion of the lasting effects of hosting the Olympics.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
