As Paris prepares to host the Olympics, an expert weighs in on the event's impact on the hosting city

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place July 26 to Aug. 11.

This year, the world’s greatest athletes will converge in Paris, turning the City of Lights into a global sports epicenter. But it’s not just the athletes and spectators feeling the heat, the Paris service industry is also preparing for a whirlwind of activity.

From bustling hotels and restaurants to the busy streets filled with eager fans, the Olympics are a game-changer for a hosting city.

Dr. Tina Liang, a professor in the School of Hospitality and Agriculture Leadership at Missouri State University, discusses the challenges the service industry will face and the pressure to maintain high standards under a global spotlight.

