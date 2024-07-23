© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and the Economy
Missouri State Journal

As Paris prepares to host the Olympics, an expert weighs in on the event's impact on the hosting city

By Adair Seifert
Published July 23, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Panoramic view of Paris showcasing the Eiffel Tower in the distance.
Pascal Weiland/Unsplash.com

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place July 26 to Aug. 11.

This year, the world’s greatest athletes will converge in Paris, turning the City of Lights into a global sports epicenter. But it’s not just the athletes and spectators feeling the heat, the Paris service industry is also preparing for a whirlwind of activity.

From bustling hotels and restaurants to the busy streets filled with eager fans, the Olympics are a game-changer for a hosting city.

Dr. Tina Liang, a professor in the School of Hospitality and Agriculture Leadership at Missouri State University, discusses the challenges the service industry will face and the pressure to maintain high standards under a global spotlight.

Read the full transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMissouri State JournalOlympics
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
See stories by Adair Seifert