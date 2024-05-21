© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

Looking to establish a fitness routine? An MSU professor offers advice

Published May 21, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Close up of athlete's feet running on a treadmill

Establishing a good physical fitness program is important to your overall well-being, according to Dr. Barbara Bushman.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Whether you’re new to exercise or a marathon runner, establishing a good physical fitness program is important to your overall well-being.

Exercise can help prevent chronic issues and lead to a lifetime of health. Dr. Barbara Bushman is faculty emeritus in the kinesiology department at Missouri State University. She said a good physical fitness program is the key to being the healthiest version of yourself.

Read the full transcript.

