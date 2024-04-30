Fountain Day isn’t the only Missouri State tradition. There are 62
Senior Becca Metcalf talks about the university’s official traditions and who is making sure they’re carried on.
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It’s hosted and produced by MSU’s Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.
The Missouri State University community celebrated the 8th Annual Fountain Day on April 16, where students, faculty and staff came together to turn on the 100,000-gallon John Q. Hammons Foundation for the season.
It’s a celebration made possible by the Missouri State Traditions Council. This student-run group, is not only responsible for this spring event but 62 total traditions on campus.
Becca Metcalf, a Missouri State senior majoring in management and leadership, is also spirit events chair with Traditions Council. She helps keep each tradition alive and well, but says just because something is a tradition does not mean it can’t change.
To learn more about Traditions Council on campus, visit missouristate.edu/traditionscouncil.