News
Missouri State Journal

Earth Week advice: Sustainability isn’t just for show

By Emily Letterman
Published April 9, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Students work at a campus garden.
Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University
Students work at a campus garden.

Missouri State University’s new sustainability coordinator talks going green.


Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Sustainability is about more than just planting trees and recycling. In an increasingly disposable world, a focus on sustainable practices is an active sport, not a passive hobby.

Missouri State University is committed to sustainability and stewardship, working to create a sustainable environment through community service efforts, the application of earth-friendly technology and practices, research projects and responsible development planning.

Ahead of Earth Week, the university’s new sustainability coordinator, Tracey Coronado, offers her insights.

To learn more about what Earth Week events are happening on campus, visit missouristate.edu/sustainability.

Read full transcript.

sustainability Earth Week
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
