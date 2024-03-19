© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

March is National Reading Month. How has technology impacted reading?

By Adair Seifert
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
A person wearing a grey and black hoodie looking at a bookshelf filled with books.

Missouri State expert Derek Moser talks reading trends.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

National Reading Month is a time for readers of all kinds to celebrate literature and its evolution over the centuries.

Derek Moser, director of resource management and discovery of Meyer Library at Missouri State University, offers insight into reading trends and how technology has impacted the reading community.

Read the audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalMissouri State UniversityMissouri State University Meyer Librarybooks and reading
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
See stories by Adair Seifert