© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

The holiday blues are real – here’s how to cope with them

By Adair Seifert
Published December 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
A close up of a Christmas tree and ornaments.
Rodion Kutsaiey/Unsplash

Mental Health Clinician Tammy Dixon shares tips for those feeling down around the holidays.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy, love and togetherness. However, for some, it can bring about a different set of emotions.

As we approach the holidays, it’s important to recognize that the season can present challenges and trigger what’s commonly known as “holiday blues.”

Tammy Dixon, assistant director of the Counseling Center at Missouri State University, offers insight into navigating difficult emotions during the holiday season.

Read the full transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMissouri State Journalmental healthHolidays
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
See stories by Adair Seifert