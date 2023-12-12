© 2023 KSMU Radio
Business and the Economy
Missouri State Journal

Christmas with a cause: A Missouri State professor continues a discussion about social enterprises during the holidays

By Emily Letterman
Published December 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
Dr. Josh Coleman stands in front of blurred Christmas lights.
Jesse Scheve/Missouri State
Dr. Josh Coleman, associate professor of marketing

Dr. Josh Coleman is a marketing expert who has done extensive research on the cause-based business model.


Our weekly program Missouri State Journal is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but there's still time to spread holidays cheer. If you're looking for a nearly last-minute Christmas gift, you might consider a social enterprise where your dollars will go twice as far.

What's a social enterprise? Think Toms shoes, where proceeds from your purchase go toward a cause or company’s mission. In this example, it is a pair of shoes for those in need.

Marketing expert Dr. Josh Coleman talks about social enterprises and how consumers feel about the idea. Coleman, who's an associate professor of marketing at Missouri State University, will address Christmas with a cause and how consumers can put their money where their heart is.

To read more about his work, visit missouristate.edu.

Read the full transcript

Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
