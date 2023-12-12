Christmas with a cause: A Missouri State professor continues a discussion about social enterprises during the holidays

Our weekly program Missouri State Journal is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but there's still time to spread holidays cheer. If you're looking for a nearly last-minute Christmas gift, you might consider a social enterprise where your dollars will go twice as far.

What's a social enterprise? Think Toms shoes, where proceeds from your purchase go toward a cause or company’s mission. In this example, it is a pair of shoes for those in need.

Marketing expert Dr. Josh Coleman talks about social enterprises and how consumers feel about the idea. Coleman, who's an associate professor of marketing at Missouri State University, will address Christmas with a cause and how consumers can put their money where their heart is.

