Holiday wine pairing basics

The 2023 holiday entertaining season is finally here. Party hosts are brainstorming the perfect holiday menus that embody the flavors and textures of the season.

Wine is often included on the menu but does not always receive the same attention to detail as the meal. When paired correctly, wine can support your holiday dishes rather than compete and clash with flavors.

Matt Bekebrede, wine enthusiast and professor in the department of hospitality leadership at Missouri State University, offers insight on the perfect holiday wine pairing.

Wine pairing guide courtesy Wine Folly.

