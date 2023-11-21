© 2023 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

Holiday wine pairing basics

By Adair Seifert
Published November 21, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
A family clinking wine glasses in front of a lit Christmas tree.
Kraken Images/Unsplash

Wine enthusiast and Missouri State University professor Matt Bekebrede provides insight.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

The 2023 holiday entertaining season is finally here. Party hosts are brainstorming the perfect holiday menus that embody the flavors and textures of the season.

Wine is often included on the menu but does not always receive the same attention to detail as the meal. When paired correctly, wine can support your holiday dishes rather than compete and clash with flavors.

Matt Bekebrede, wine enthusiast and professor in the department of hospitality leadership at Missouri State University, offers insight on the perfect holiday wine pairing.

Wine pairing guide courtesy Wine Folly.

Read the full transcript.

Missouri State Journal Missouri StateMissouri State JournalCollege of Natural and Applied SciencesHolidays
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
