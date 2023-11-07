Missouri State student rekindles Native American group

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

November is National Native American Heritage Month, paying tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans.

At Missouri State University, the Multicultural Resource Center has an array of events planned — ranging from guest speakers to a powwow.

On the Springfield campus, just 2.5 percent of undergraduate students are of Native American heritage. Chante Falcon, a Missouri State sophomore working toward a degree in social work, is one of those 52 students on campus.

Picking up where her father left off in the 1990s, she recently relaunched a Native American student group — American Indian Leaders of Today and Tomorrow. Her aim is twofold: Help bind together this small group and increase awareness on campus.

To join the club or volunteer at the Southwest Missouri Indian Center, visit AILOTT.square.site. For a complete list of campus events this November, visit missouristate.edu/multiculturalprograms.

