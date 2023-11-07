© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
Missouri State Journal

Missouri State student rekindles Native American group

By Emily Letterman
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
A dancer performs during Native American Heritage Month Powwow at Missouri State.
Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University
A dancer in full dress performs during a Native American Heritage Month powwow at Missouri State.

Chante Falcon hopes to give the university’s Native students a sense of belonging.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

November is National Native American Heritage Month, paying tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans.

At Missouri State University, the Multicultural Resource Center has an array of events planned — ranging from guest speakers to a powwow.

On the Springfield campus, just 2.5 percent of undergraduate students are of Native American heritage. Chante Falcon, a Missouri State sophomore working toward a degree in social work, is one of those 52 students on campus.

Picking up where her father left off in the 1990s, she recently relaunched a Native American student group — American Indian Leaders of Today and Tomorrow. Her aim is twofold: Help bind together this small group and increase awareness on campus.

To join the club or volunteer at the Southwest Missouri Indian Center, visit AILOTT.square.site. For a complete list of campus events this November, visit missouristate.edu/multiculturalprograms.

Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
