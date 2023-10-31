© 2023 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

As holidays near, an MSU professor offers tips for dealing with difficult conversations

By Emily Yeap
Published October 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
A table set for a holiday meal

Dr. Erin Wehrman is a communications expert at Missouri State University.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

With the holiday season coming up in a few weeks, many of us are likely planning family gatherings, decorating our homes, thinking about meals to prepare and more.

As we gather with family and friends, there’s the potential we'll encounter some difficult conversations.

Communication expert Dr. Erin Wehrman talks about how to prepare for and handle tough conversations over the upcoming holidays. She's also an associate professor of communication and the former director of the Center for Dispute Resolution in the department of communication, media, journalism and film at Missouri State University.

