Missouri State gears up for homecoming weekend

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Get ready Bears and Bear fans, we’re on the cusp of an extra-special weekend at Missouri State University — it’s homecoming time.

Slated Oct. 20 and 21, current students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members are invited to come together for a host of events.

Greg Fansler, executive director of engagement and alumni relations at Missouri State, talks everything from the annual parade to Breakfast with Boomer and the crowning of a king and queen. Plus, a couple of new surprises.

Before heading to campus, check out the homecoming website for a complete schedule of events, how to register and updates on parking and campus construction projects.

Read full audio transcript.