© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

Missouri State gears up for homecoming weekend

By Emily Letterman
Published October 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Cheerleaders during the homecoming parade on October 29, 2022.
Jesse Scheve
Cheerleaders during the homecoming parade on October 29, 2022.

Greg Fansler highlights alumni events for the Oct. 20-21 celebration.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Get ready Bears and Bear fans, we’re on the cusp of an extra-special weekend at Missouri State University — it’s homecoming time.

Slated Oct. 20 and 21, current students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members are invited to come together for a host of events.

Greg Fansler, executive director of engagement and alumni relations at Missouri State, talks everything from the annual parade to Breakfast with Boomer and the crowning of a king and queen. Plus, a couple of new surprises.

Before heading to campus, check out the homecoming website for a complete schedule of events, how to register and updates on parking and campus construction projects.

Read full audio transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal HomecomingMissouri State UniversityMissouri State University alumni
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
See stories by Emily Letterman