Missouri State Journal

LGBTQ+ History Month celebrates community and diversity

By Sofia Perez
Published October 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Student carries rainbow flag

Riley Brady speaks about LGBTQ+ events happening this October.

LGBTQ+ History Month was founded in 1994 by Missouri high school teacher Rodney Wilson. It is celebrated each October to recognize the history of the gay rights movement.

Riley Brady is a graduate assistant for Multicultural Programs at Missouri State University speaks about the importance of acknowledging LGBTQ+ history. They also give details on upcoming events planned for the campus and community at large. These events include ChaTea time on October 11, a Voting Awareness event on October 17 and the PRIDE fair on October 27.

Other events planned for October include the following:

Oct. 9
Movie Night, 6 p.m., Plaster Student Union (PSU) Theater
Check out the powerful queer film “Moonlight.”

Oct. 30
International Queer Panel, 2:30 p.m., MRC
Hear from international peers about their experience in the U.S. as queer individuals.

Sofia Perez
Sofia Perez has worked for Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the digital marketing coordinator in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has BS in public relations from Missouri State University and is currently working on her Master of Applied Communication.
