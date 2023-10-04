LGBTQ+ History Month celebrates community and diversity

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

LGBTQ+ History Month was founded in 1994 by Missouri high school teacher Rodney Wilson. It is celebrated each October to recognize the history of the gay rights movement.

Riley Brady is a graduate assistant for Multicultural Programs at Missouri State University speaks about the importance of acknowledging LGBTQ+ history. They also give details on upcoming events planned for the campus and community at large. These events include ChaTea time on October 11, a Voting Awareness event on October 17 and the PRIDE fair on October 27.

Other events planned for October include the following:

Oct. 9

Movie Night , 6 p.m., Plaster Student Union (PSU) Theater

Check out the powerful queer film “Moonlight.”

Oct. 30

International Queer Panel , 2:30 p.m., MRC

Hear from international peers about their experience in the U.S. as queer individuals.

